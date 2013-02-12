Boston Startup 908 Devices Launches from Stealth

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/12/2013 --908 Devices, an innovator in field-portable chemical analysis, announces the closing of an $8.1M Series A investment led by ARCH Venture Partners with participation from Razor’s Edge Ventures and University of Tokyo Edge Capital (UTEC). Keith Crandell, Co-founder and Managing Director of ARCH and Mark Spoto, Managing Director of Razor’s Edge have joined 908 Devices’ board.



Founded in 2012, 908 Devices is developing ultra-compact, simple to use tools for chemical detection and analysis at the point-of-need. The underlying Mass Spectrometry technology is the gold standard for laboratory analysis across a wide range of industries and applications, however 908 Devices’ unique approach frees these capabilities from centralized labs.



“Our successful closing of this substantial Series A round is a strong endorsement of the team we have assembled, our strategy and technology,” said Dr. Kevin J. Knopp, CEO and founder of 908 Devices. “We had strong interest in this round and choose to partner with investors with deep roots in the analytical tools space and security market sectors in the US and internationally.”



In addition, 908 Devices has established headquarters and manufacturing operations in Boston’s Innovation District. Leased in 2012, the 6500 SqFt facility is on the top floor of the Drydock Center. In addition to office facilities for the rapidly growing team, the space is equipped for full R&D, including chemical, development and electronics laboratories. Manufacturing capability includes a full machine shop with CNC, clean room assembly area and environmental test chambers.



“Establishing our HQ in Boston’s innovation district is working extremely well,” said Dr. Chris Petty, VP of Business Development and co-founder of 908 Devices. “The location helps with recruiting top talent to our team and being surrounded by other cutting edge technology innovators is both stimulating and great for collaboration.”



About 908 Devices

908 Devices is bringing the powerful capabilities of Mass Spectrometry out of the confines of centralized laboratories. 908 Devices’ products range from rugged, handheld chemical detection tools to compact, tiny footprint analyzers for researchers, serving a range of industries including safety and security, food science, biotechnology and clinical diagnostics. Founded in 2012, by a proven team of industry and technology veterans, 908 Devices is based in Boston’s Innovation District.