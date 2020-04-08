San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/08/2020 --As parents continue to try to find innovative ways to entertain their children during the ongoing global pandemic, one San Francisco-based clown is offering his funny services to the entire world through Fiverr.



A hit with Ringling Brothers during his 30-year career, David Magidson, also known as Boswick the Clown, says there's no reason he can't bring the fun to kids worldwide via technology. A pro at hosting online virtual parties and customized videos, now parents can get a personalized video for five bucks thanks to his big heart.



"This all started when a birthday party on my schedule was canceled because of the stay-in-place restrictions," says Magidson. "I didn't want to disappoint the kids so I offered to do a virtual party instead. It was just as fun and even more interactive. It was also the big hit that gave me the idea to help kids get a grip on this trying time with a smile all over the world."



His unique virtual clown offering was recently covered in The New York Times in a story about innovative ways to keep children entertained in these difficult and restrictive times. Broadcasting from his Bay-area home studio, Magidson has received calls from families from around the country. "A laugh's a laugh if you're in person or online," he adds.



To see Boswick on Fiverr and order a personalized video visit https://www.fiverr.com/s2/2a2214445a.



To schedule a longer virtual party or customized video from Boswick the Clown, visit http://boswick.net/virtual-visits/. Schedule a virtual visit before June 1 and receive $10 off.



About Boswick the Clown:

A former Ringling Brothers clown, David Magidson has appeared in several national commercials and the 2008 film "Milk." He also starred in the popular DVD "Here Comes the Clown," available on Amazon.



