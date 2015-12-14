San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/14/2015 --Boswick The Clown, one of San Francisco's leading names in children's entertainment, is very excited to announce a three-day weekend of fun-filled shows for the entire family to enjoy. On Friday, December 26th; Saturday, December 27th; and Sunday, December 28th, world famous Ringling Brothers Circus entertainer Boswick the Clown will be performing live. Tickets are available for $19 on www.boswick.net/show. Shows start at 11AM on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, include clown sketches, juggling, and story telling that will be sure to get the kids laughing with joy. This event is geared for children from ages 4 to 8, but all ages are encouraged to attend for ensured entertainment.



Located in the beautiful Shelton Theatre near Union Square, this event is sure to bring laughter to children of all ages.



About Boswick The Clown

As a former Ringling Brothers clown, Boswick is famous for his antics, playfulness, and being able to make children laugh at the drop of a hat. With many years in the business, Boswick the Clown is excited to be performing at the Shelton Theatre and encourages everyone seeking laughter to come and join the fun.



He was profiled in New York Magazine in the July issue nymag.com/daily/intelligencer/2015/05/fears-of-boswick-the-clown.html.



For more information about Boswick or to purchase tickets, you can go online at www.boswick.net/show.



