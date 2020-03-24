San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/24/2020 --San Francisco's famed Boswick the Clown asks parents, " Are you tired of seeing "Frozen" for the umpteenth time? If you read "Good Night Moon" one more time, you'll scream?" As family self-quarantines continue across the nation, parents and grandparents are at their wit's end how to entertain their children and bring some levity during this global pandemic. One San Francisco-based clown is offering a solution that entertains, distracts and brings a smile to young people's faces.



Professional clown David Magidson, also known as Boswick, has started offering one-on-one clowning antics via FaceTime and Zoom for families who need a distraction and a hearty laugh at this time of crisis. A former Ringling Brothers clown, Magidson got the idea when several of his in-person bookings were canceled due to his city's "shelter-in-place" mandate. Instead of disappointing his young clients, he joined the children safely over FaceTime and entertained the captive and captivated audience.



"It's a great way to bring a smile to someone. If I can distract a child, even for a little while, my day is complete," says Magidson who has worked as a professional clown for nearly 30 years and has appeared in several national commercials and the 2008 film "Milk." He also starred in the popular DVD "Here Comes the Clown," available on Amazon.



The New York Times recently interviewed Magidson about the innovative approach to entertaining young people and the service he is offering to families during the global pandemic.



Broadcasting from his Bay Area home studio, Magidson believes children are so comfortable with using technology that nothing is lost by his online clowning experience. "It's actually more interactive," he says. "And a laugh is a laugh and has the same benefit – whether in person or online."



To find out how families can schedule a clowning session with Boswick, visit http://boswick.net/virtual-visits/.



