BOTEX Creates Musubi, an Affordable, High-End Band for Your Apple Watch

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2019 --Botex, a company known for their slogans of "For humans, by humans" and "Never choose comfort over style when you can have both," is pleased to announce a Kickstarter campaign for its new Musubi product. Musubi is a high-end, Milanese-style bracelet for the Apple Watch 5. Too many users find that the bands on their Apple Watches are irritating and uncomfortable, but replacement bands that are stylish and attractive can be unreasonably priced. Botex is looking to solve that problem with its Musubi.



When the Apple Watch 5 launched in September, Apple fans were thrilled to see an important update to one of their favorite products, while the upgraded features of the device were also a draw for those who hadn't quite decided whether wearables were the right choice for them yet. One frustration, however, with many smartwatches is that their bands just aren't as attractive as the technology attached to them.



The Musubi bracelet for the Apple Watch 5 is an incredible choice that offers much more style than many of the other options out there. Botex watchbands and bracelets are an industry staple, are hand-crafted by experienced artisans, and match any outfit or look. These bracelets are handmade from precious metals, which sets them apart from their competitors in the market, as most modern woven style watch bands are made by machine, are not scratch resistant, and can irritate your skin. Botex takes roughly three days to make each of their Musubi watch bracelets to ensure that all products meet the same high standards.



There are a wide variety of watch bands and bracelets on the market for Apple Watches and other smartwatch wearables. Some users find that they change their bracelets every day to match their mood, to suit the occasion, or just for the fun of it. Musubi offers an all-day long option; its classic appearance is just as appropriate at the office as it is on the town.



The Kickstarter campaign is well on its way to its funding target. Shipments to early backers are expected to begin in December.



About Botex

Based in Hong Kong, Botex works with artisans who have 50 years of experience in the industry to bring high quality products to the market. They focus on creating products that are made by humans for humans, offering true value and exceptional longevity.