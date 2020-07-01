Bottle Capping Machines for Bottling Companies

New Castle, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/01/2020 --A bottle capping machine is one of the most important steps in manufacturing, as it is the final step before shipping and must be secure. Choosing the right bottle capping machine is imperative for a successful business. Velocity Equipment Solutions, LLC., has been in the bottle capping industry for more than forty-five years and can meet the needs of any manufacturing company. From a standard bottle capping machine to a customized one, the technicians will work to provide each client with the bottle capping machine to fit their need.



Because bottles must be able to sustain shipping and a long shelf-life, Velocity Equipment will supply each client with the correct type of bottle capping machine. Bottle capping machines for snap caps, chuck caps, screw caps and spindle caps are available for the Velocity 150-275, the Velocity 300-600 and the Velocity 1000-3000. Bottle capping machines are manufactured to last for many years. When companies outgrow a bottle capping machine or bottle capping equipment, they often look to sell them. Velocity Equipment can update used and refurbished bottle capping machines to meet the engineering standards of a new machine. These used and refurbished machines can also be customized to meet the bottle capping needs of the new company.



Velocity Equipment can upgrade a bottle capping machine to adjust for capacity changes, new bottle design and other modifications. If they don't have the bottle capping machine needed in supply, they will reach out to their global network to find you the machine you need. Bottle capping machine equipment includes elevator hoppers, waterfall sorters, leak detectors, conveyers, chutes, quality inspection systems, label lines, pick-off heads and cap pressers. Bottle capping machines can be used for sample sizes, liquid foods, beverages, water, industrial chemicals, cosmetics, health and wellness products, pharmaceuticals and more. Velocity Equipment considers their clients to be strategic partners and will provide standard bottle capping machines to customized bottle capping machines, upgrades, refurbishment and more to maintain customer satisfaction. For more information on bottle capping machines, visit https://www.velocityes.com/capping/ .



About Velocity Equipment Solutions

In business for more than forty-five years manufacturing packaging and bottling machinery, Velocity Equipment Solutions has supplied equipment to companies in over thirty-five countries around the world. Owning four manufacturing, sales and distribution facilities around the globe, Velocity Equipment manufactures all their machines and parts under strict guidelines to meet the highest standards.