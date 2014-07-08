Boulder-Based Turning the Corner and RefactorU Partner for Student Success

Boulder, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/08/2014 --Turning the Corner, LLC, assists RefactorU’s web development bootcamp students and graduates in maximizing the benefits of their new skills by providing job search counseling and recruiting insights. The partnership is a differentiator for RefactorU’s students and provides an advantage in a very competitive job market.



The combined efforts of RefactorU and Turning the Corner have opened new opportunities for graduating students to market themselves to prospective employers in their area of interest. “RefactorU turns novices into world-class entry-level developers with the skills they need to effectively compete in a booming industry. Teaming up with Turning the Corner has accelerated our ability help our students launch their careers,” stated Sean Daken, Founder and CEO of RefactorU.



The combination of job skills and job search assistance will enable students to enter the workforce with more confidence while their skills are fresh. “As a technical recruiter we work with a large number of companies and organizations and have seen the demand for qualified designers and engineers continually grow. Not only can we help the graduates, we also are also helping rapidly growing companies find the highest quality employees,” commented Kendra Prospero, Founder and CEO of Turning the Corner. The new service offerings coincided with the start of RefactorU’s summer session.



About RefactorU

RefactorU accelerates the learning and development of the world's aspiring creatives, makers, and technologists. RefactorU empowers individuals to reinvent themselves to meet the needs of today's technology-driven economy while building lifelong professional networks for the future. RefactorU also enables corporate technology teams to significantly improve bench strength while increasing employee retention and reducing risk. Learn more about RefactorU at refactoru.com or call 720-441-2633.



About Turning the Corner, LLC

As a leader in the recruiting and career counseling industry, Turning the Corner specializes in career services including resume writing, interview coaching and job search counseling. In addition, they are a full service recruiting agency with HR consulting services. Individuals and companies seeking to learn more about services may visit TurningTheCornerLLC.com or call 720-446-8876.