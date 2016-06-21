Broomfield, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/21/2016 --Boulder Botanical & Biosciences (BBB Labs) announced today that is will begin distribution of their Full Spectrum Cannabinoid 25mg. Caplets through a dedicated sales force early July.



BBB Labs has designed a highly bioavailable formulation, providing fast and maximum absorption for optimum results. Along with this exciting technology, BBB Labs also resolved a manufacturing issue that now allows for mass production for its Cannabinoid Caplets.



Cannabinoid Complex Rx will be sold through our sales representatives as well as general practitioners and alternative medicine professionals in all 50 states. Our 100% natural formulation is designed to help aid a variety of ailments such as inflammation, pain, anxiety and insomnia and assist in general wellness.



"We're excited to be able to bring our expertise in formulating and technology to the cannabinoid industry. We are particularly proud to provide consumers with this alternative and natural solution to improve their quality of life," said Robert DiMarco, Director of BBB Labs.



BBB Labs is accepting inquires and orders for the July launch of Cannabinoid Rx. Please visit their website for current information and updates or contact via phone or email (sales@bbblabs.com).



