Henderson, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/05/2020 --There is a special kind of person who simply adores having the chance to explore an author's new work, especially when they are sipping on a cup of premium coffee. The passionate team at Bound to Brew understand this fascination well, so much so that it inspired the foundation of their new company. In exciting news, Bound to Brew recently announced the launch of a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter aimed at raising the resources needed to debut its new monthly subscription box. Each monthly box will feature a new first edition book from a different author, along with a premium bag of coffee from one of the nation's top roasters. For many, this will certainly sound like a small piece of heaven, making Bound to Brew both a guilty pleasure on one hand and a thoughtful gift on the other.



"We are very excited about the launch of our Kickstarter campaign," commented a spokesperson from Bound to Brew. "We focus on highlighting new voices in literature and providing our subscribers with freshly roasted gourmet coffee that we're sure they'll enjoy."



Bound to Brew sees its box as a great way to support emerging authors of all kinds, helping them connect to an audience free from having to negotiate with middlemen and the other well-known challenges of the publishing industry's distribution methods. The results are hoped to be both happier authors and readers something which would surely drive interest in Bound to Brew.



A portion of proceeds will be donated to The Book Foundation, a nonprofit whose goal is to get books into the hands of children in underserved areas.



To support the Bound to Brew crowdfunding campaign be sure to visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/boundtobrew/bound-to-brew.



Contact:

Ethan Jamison

Owner

info@boundtobrew.com

303-656-9071