Bowen Adams Real Estate and Rick Strasters Partner to Expand Real Estate Operations Into Davis/Weber Counties in Utah

South Jordan, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/13/2018 --Bowen Adams Real Estate, a top real estate sales team in Utah and Rick Strasters, an experienced Realtor in Davis County Utah, announced today, a new strategic partnership which will combine the state-of-the-art industry systems and processes of Bowen Adams with the exceptional personal touch "Realtor Rick" brings in providing personalized solutions for every real estate need.



Rick started in 1998 with mortgages before transitioning into the banking world in 2002. He went on and attained his investment license and worked in the Regional Private Banking arena with a select group of the bank's affluent customers.



Since 2009 Rick has earned various awards including Top Closing Individual, Highest Producer (December 2017), awards for individual listings taken, and Million Dollar Month! Most recently, Rick's expertise allowed him to oversee a $600,000 cash deal in August 2018 that went from contract to close in just four days!



Bowen Adams Real Estate began with the partnership of Best Selling Author Kristopher Bowen and Real Estate powerhouse Rob Adams back in March of last year. Since its inception, the team has sold over $30,000,000 in home sales and opened a satellite office in St. George, Utah and now Layton, Utah with this announcement of the team's partnership with Realtor Rick Strasters.