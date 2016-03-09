Bowhead Employees at Letterkenny Army Depot Select Millennium Administrators, Inc. as Health Benefit Administrators

Schwenksville, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/09/2016 --The Bowhead employees at Letterkenny Army Depot, Chambersburg, Pennsylvania have selected Millennium Administrators, Inc., a healthcare benefits administrator, to provide health benefit administration services for over 700 employees.



Millennium Administrators, Inc., a healthcare benefits administrator, was selected to provide benefits administration services for over 700 employees of the Bowhead employees located in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. Millennium is providing administrative oversight for Bowhead employees at Letterkenny Army Depot "We are very pleased with the program and cost savings Millennium has brought to the table for our membership. It was extremely important that we offer our membership superior medical benefits at a competitive price," said Brian Mulhern, employee representative for Bowhead employees at Letterkenny Army Depot. "We provide many alternative healthcare options to organizations such as Bowhead. Many of our competitors never pursue creative alternatives as they are more focused on their compensation the clients instead of cost containment objectives," said Sara B. Picard, president of Millennium Administrators, Inc., an affiliate of Millennium Healthcare Group, Inc.



About Millennium Administrators

Millennium Administrators can provide clients a self-funded, level-funded, fully insured medical or stand alone pharmacy program. Benefits administration services that specifically meet the needs of our client. Millennium currently provides administrative services to over 150,000 members across the country.



