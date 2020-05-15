Box Manufacturing Company in Vancouver Offers Money-Saving Tips During COVID-19

Richmond, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2020 --While the COVID curve seems to be stabilizing in BC, the economic impact will likely be felt for some time. While many businesses are shrinking and downsizing, a few are taking the time to plan how to navigate the economic slowdown. Marketing at this point is poised to make a huge impact—and one of the best brand assets, according to Racer Boxes, is the packaging. For more, go to https://racerboxes.com/blog/how-to-manage-your-box-inventory-during-an-economic-recession/



One of the most important tips for saving valuable dollars is acquiring made-to-measure packaging. While a one-size-fits-all solution might seem like a cost-saving measure upfront, any savings will quickly be eaten up by shipping costs.



Most mailing companies tend to charge by weight and size. Additionally, an ill-fitting box increases the likelihood that merchandise will shift and break, which results in more unnecessary expenses—in addition to the fortune already being spent on packing peanuts and bubble wrap.



As many businesses attempt to offset lower consumer spending, avoiding huge surpluses of unused packing materials is a positive step. One of the factors that truly distinguishes Racer Boxes as a competitive wholesale box manufacturer in Vancouver is its ability to print-as-you-go. Businesses can take advantage of Racer Boxes small-batch delivery services and tailor change/tailor branding and messages to make a bigger impact.



COVID-19 had essentially transformed how a lot of businesses are run. More business is being conducted online than ever before. With minimal customer interaction, businesses and brands have to look towards new solutions to offer value and make an impact. Custom printing boxes in small batches at different sizes is a small move that can have a big impact.



About Racer Boxes Box Manufacturer

Founded in 1991, Racer Boxes Box Manufacturer began as a printing service in Richmond before evolving into the reputable and successful box company it is today. As manufacturers of all types of boxes—moving boxes, storage boxes, and shipping boxes—Racer Boxes has demonstrated real outside-the-box thinking. They've expanded their product line to cater to the food and fashion industry by creating special boxes for seafood packaging, display, and other specialty niches. Their office is located at 5700 Cedarbridge Way in Richmond, British Columbia.



For more information, call 604-270-8205 or visit the company website at https://racerboxes.com.

