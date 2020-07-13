Box Manufacturing Company Offers Blueberry Boxes in Vancouver

Richmond, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/13/2020 --As providers of wholesale boxes in Vancouver, the manufacturers at Racer Boxes understand that suitable packaging for perishable foods like fruits and vegetables are a vital part of maintaining freshness and quality. For farmers, in blueberry season, Racer Boxes creates special blueberry boxes in Vancouver to enhance longevity and easy handling during the transportation process. For more, go to https://racerboxes.com/boxes/produce-boxes/



Racer Boxes produces high-quality corrugated cardboard boxes that are specially designed with strategically placed die-cut holes to promote optimal airflow while providing places that allow transporters to gain purchase and lift.



Racer Boxes' produce trays are available in several different sizes to accommodate the unique needs of each type of food. Produce boxes are typically plain brown in colour but can be printed to reflect company logos or specific designs.



Each produce box designed and produced by Racer Boxes is durable enough for the packaging and shipping of even the most delicate products. Some of the most popular items in Racer Boxes' product line include:



-Boxes for blueberries and other produce

-Boxes or potted plants

-Floral trays



For farmers and grocers looking for a durable, personalized option, the professionals at Racer Boxes can stackable cardboard trays for blueberries (and much more) with great branded appeal.



To learn more, contact Racer Boxes at 604-270-8205 or info@racerboxes.com



About Racer Boxes

Founded in 1991 by two Hong Kong immigrants, Racer Boxes began as a printing service in Richmond before evolving into the reputable and successful box company it is today. As manufacturers of all types of boxes—moving boxes, storage boxes, and shipping boxes—Racer Boxes has demonstrated real outside-the-box thinking. They've expanded their product line to cater to the food and fashion industry by creating special boxes for seafood packaging, display, and other specialty niches. Their office is located at 5720 Cedarbridge Way in Richmond, British Columbia.



For more information, call 604-270-8205 or visit the company website at https://racerboxes.com.



Racer Boxes

Michael

604-270-8205

Company Website: https://racerboxes.com