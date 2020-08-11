Box Manufacturing Company Offers Eco-Friendly Cardboard Boxes in Vancouver

Richmond, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/11/2020 --As providers of wholesale boxes in Vancouver, the manufacturers at Racer Boxes understand that sustainability is a goal for many businesses operating today. For those looking for a cost-effective eco-friendly packaging option, cardboard remains the go-to choice. For more, go to https://racerboxes.com/blog/ecofriendly-cardboard-boxes-in-vancouver/



Cardboard Boxes for Sustainable Packaging



The primary source of cardboard boxes is wood, mostly from forests that are sustainably managed. By choosing cardboard, it's possible to reduce emissions and protect old-growth forests. Moreover, since cardboard is biodegradable, it doesn't contribute to landfill waste when properly managed.



Recyclable & Disposable



Because cardboard boxes are biodegradable, they are relatively easy to manage in terms of disposal. An eco-friendly custom box is a great choice for businesses looking for solutions to reduce the carbon footprint and keep materials out of landfills. Cardboard boxes that are lightly used may even be repurposed by recipients for storage, moving, or donations. And at the end of its life, it's quick and easy to dismantle the box and place it in the recycling bin.



For businesses that want to advance sustainability and green up operations, an eco-friendly custom box is a great place to start. Learn more about wholesale, totally customizable options available from Racer Boxes in Vancouver.



About Racer Boxes

Founded in 1991 by two Hong Kong immigrants, Racer Boxes began as a printing service in Richmond before evolving into the reputable and successful box company it is today. As manufacturers of all types of boxes—moving boxes, storage boxes, and shipping boxes—Racer Boxes has demonstrated real outside-the-box thinking. They've expanded their product line to cater to the food and fashion industry by creating special boxes for seafood packaging, display, and other specialty niches. Their office is located at 5720 Cedarbridge Way in Richmond, British Columbia.



