Box of Memes Is a Party Game for the Internet Age

Whitefish, MT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2016 --It is next to impossible to go on social media these days without seeing an onslaught of memes, those images with funny captions written over them. With the Box of Memes card game, players get the opportunity to create their own hilarious memes.



The game play of Box of Memes is the same as for the popular game, Cards Against Humanity. Players start out with 10 caption cards each. The dealer then draws a photo card and places it in front of the group. Except for the dealer, each player chooses a caption card to go with the photo and places it face down on the table. The dealer then reads all of the captions, waits for the raucous laughter to subside, and then selects a winner. The winner then keeps the photo card as a way of keeping score. Play passes around the group, with each player getting a turn as dealer. At the end of a chosen number of rounds, the player with the most photo cards wins.



Designed for four or more players, this game is an excellent option for a night at home with friends or family. However, it is important to keep in mind that the results can sometimes be a bit inappropriate, so this game may not be suitable for the youngest members of the family. The basic game includes 100 photo cards and 450 caption cards. Expansion packs will also become available following the release of the basic game in June 2017.



The Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign for Box of Memes launched on October 31, 2016. The campaign has a funding goal of $20,000. It must receive the full amount by the campaign's end on November 30, 2016 in order for the funds to be released to the creators. At the time of this release, the campaign has generated over $1,900 in contributions from more than 70 backers.



For varying contribution levels, backers will receive a copy of the basic game, the "pervert" expansion pack or a subscription to subsequent expansion packs. Backers also have the option of submitting a funny photo of themselves for inclusion in a future expansion pack. Early backers will receive a discount off the expected retail price of $25. Later backers can still receive the game at full price.