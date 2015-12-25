Boxing Day Deals Week on Amazon

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/25/2015 --A major event sponsored by American Express is Amazon's Boxing Day Deals which is starting earlier than usual this year. December 24th at 4 pm marks the start of the online sales blitz. Companies large and small are putting items on sale for up to 70% off. Amazon is pushing the event for what appears to be the entire week and is expected to have an extraordinarily high volume of sales across the board. From fashion, to men's products, to beauty products, to electronics.



Large companies such as Apple, Tide, Gillette, and more will be participating in the Boxing Day Deals Week, as well as, smaller ones such as The B.I.G. Company Inc., A humble beard firm from Canada specializing in all natural premium beard products such as beard balms, beard conditioners, beard brushes, and beard oils. With over 25% off most products, companies such as The B.I.G. Company Inc., will be pushing beard products on Amazon.com, Amazon.ca, Amazon.co.uk, and Amazon.fr.



This is just another strategy implemented by the conglomerate called Amazon, to continue it's steady growth. According to Statista.com, Amazon, generated a healthy 6.92 billion USD in revenue in 2004. They have been steadily growing ever since and in 2014 made a well balanced net revenue of 88.99 billion USD. 33.52 billion of which was generated by international sales such as the UK and Germany. Furthermore, at the end of 2014, "the multinational e-commerce company announced 270 million active customer accounts."



Melissa Holmes, a company spokesperson for The B.I.G. Company Inc., stated earlier, "Amazon, has been great for us because we get to distribute our high quality beard product to millions of people around the world with relative ease. On that note, we have high hopes for Boxing Day 2015."