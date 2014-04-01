Boxing for Fundraising Really Begins to Pack a Punch with Amateur Men and Women Athletes and Spectators

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/01/2014 --Nick Conner trains twice a day, seven days a week plus another three nights of sparring. All of this while making lunches, getting kids off to school and running a business that may entail international travel. So, why is he and so many other men and women deciding not to walk, run, cycle, or race for charity or fundraising? He and more and more people are participating in Haymakers for Hope to fight there way into fundraising. Not just the competitors but also the crowds of paying spectators that these events are drawing are really making these events very successful.



About Haymakers for Hope:



Haymakers For Hope has a goal to fight cancer with a mission at to knockout cancer the only way boxers know how, by literally fighting for a cure. H4H give everyday men and women the opportunity to fight back against this terrible disease by training for, and competing in charity boxing events to raise money and awareness. Each event combines the efforts of first time amateur boxing participants, local boxing gyms and volunteers to help give life saving researchers the resources needed to fully focus their efforts on finding a cure.



Defeating cancer will not come from the work of one researcher, one donor, or one physician. Only the collaborative effort of Haymakers for Hope and cancer research facilities, coupled with the support of generous donors like you, will help to deliver cancer a knockout punch. We are committed to raising money and awareness for adult and pediatric cancer care, as we pave new roads toward cures for this disease.



Haymakers for Hope is an official non-profit organization recognized under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Service code. Your contribution is tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law. No goods or services were provided in exchange for this donation.



To contribute to this year’s Boston Haymakers for Hope and support Conner go to: http://www.crowdrise.com/nickconnerh4hboston2014.



