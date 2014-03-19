Boxoft PDF Flip Book Software - New Version to Create Flash Pages from PDF Easily

Guangdong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/19/2014 --Users of Boxoft PDF to Flipbook can expect to experience a better performance form the application as it has now been update dot version 3.0 that comes with a lot of benefits that were previously not available. The Boxoft PDF Flip Book software has made a name for itself thanks to its brilliant efficiency in publishing PDF to flash flip book, brochure, magazine, handbook, booklet, catalog and such other digital publications.



Among the many advantages that users of this Boxoft software can benefit from is that only a one time purchase facilitates the user to avail of a lifetime supply of upgrades. Unlike most other software companies which charge users exorbitant amounts for every updated version, Boxoft offers life-long upgrades. Speaking of Boxoft PDF to Flipbook, this handy tool gives users an easier and more convenient way to upload, manage as well as share their flip books online, with others.



Boxoft PDF Flip Book software is regarded as one of the best converters for transforming PDF files into page-flipping eBooks. It fulfills the users’ requirements of creating a realistic looking and functioning eBook in the most efficient, easy and fast manner possible. Boxoft PDF to Flipbook helps with the addition of realistic page-flipping effect to eBooks, besides giving users the ability to totally control the output the creation and output of the eBook as per their imagination.



About Boxoft

Boxoft is a company that had been established with the aim of providing its users with practical and pocket friendly solutions to flipbooks, images and documents in various formats. The company offers a series of Flipbook Creators, Image processors and other similar software. The firm is dedicated to constantly improve the quality of its products so as to make them more personalized and result in higher output quality. Also, Boxoft offers special customization to its users who simply have to state their requirements in order to get a solution that will aptly address their needs at a very cost effective price.



For more PDF flip book software, go to http://www.boxoft.com.