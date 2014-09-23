Boydco Plumbing, Inc. Shares Tips for Dealing with a Flooded Kitchen

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/23/2014 --Boydco Plumbing, Inc., a Phoenix plumbing company, knows that a flooded kitchen can be a huge headache for homeowners. To help relieve homeowners’ stress, Boydco Plumbing is offering up their best tips for dealing with a flooded kitchen.



The BEST thing to do is to act fast. Moving quickly in the time following a flooded kitchen will determine how much damage will be done. Here are the top 3 things to do to make sure a home has a fighting chance against water damage.



-Shut Off the Water Immediately

This may seem like a no-brainer, but in the heat of the moment, during a flooding catastrophe, a homeowner’s mind might not be working properly. Take a deep breath, find the water shut off valve and turn it off as soon as possible.



- Move As Much Furniture as Possible to a Dry Area

Wooden table legs will rot if left in water too long. This applies to cabinets as well so if any standing water has reached the cabinets, work on getting them dry first. Move anything that is fragile and could be damaged by water.



-Remove As Much Water As Possible

There’s a few ways to handle flood water, either by mop, towels or a wet/dry shop vac. DO NOT use a regular vacuum. It is not meant for liquid and will more than likely be ruined if used on water.



Step 4? Call a plumber if the flood was caused by faulty plumbing or a leak that needs professional help.



