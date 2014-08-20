Boydco Plumbing Shares Insider Tips on Prolonging the Life of Water Heaters

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/20/2014 --Boydco Plumbing, a Phoenix plumbing company, is excited to share their expert tips on how to prolong the life of water heaters.



People clean their counters, they empty the trash, and scrub the tub, but what about their water heaters? Most people don’t give them a second thought.



As a plumbing company in Phoenix, AZ, Boydco Plumbing sees a lot of water heater disasters, many of which could have been avoided if homeowners only took the time to properly care for their heaters.



To prolong the life of water heaters and steer clear of any future headaches, Boydco Plumbing recommends draining and flushing water heaters every year. That’s because sediment and calcium deposits can build up over time. In some cases, the sediment will travel to fixtures,such as sink faucets, lavatory faucets, and shower heads, causing them to deteriorate sooner.



If sediments are allowed to build up in a water heater, they can cause:



-More wear and tear on the water heater, resulting in more expense



-More strain on gas heaters because the heaters have to heat through the sediment at the bottom of the tank, which requires extra energy



-A shorter lifespan for the water heater



Just like a car needs a yearly tune up, so does a water heater. Remember to drain and flush tanks annually to help it perform at its very best and last for years to come.



For help draining and flushing your water heater, call Boydco Plumbing at 602-335-0323.



About Boydco Plumbing

For a Phoenix plumber can trust, contact Boydco Plumbing, Inc. Not only are we your full service plumbing professionals, but we are committed to bringing you the best in customer service as we strive to fix any and all plumbing issues that you are faced with. Serving the entire Phoenix Metro area, we are committed to our residential and commercial customers, bringing them service that we would want in our own homes.



Boydco Plumbing

1601 W Sequoia Dr

Phoenix, AZ 85027

602-335-0323

http://www.plumberphoenixboydco.com