DATE: Saturday, June 22 at 12 p.m.



PLACE: Max Myers Playground, 1601 Hellerman Street, Philadelphia, PA



DETAILS: More than 300 boys and girls will beat the heat and stay cool in the Max Myers Playground swimming pool thanks to new swimming suits courtesy of Philadelphia-business owner Gary Barbera and State Representative Jared G. Solomon, of District 202, who are providing new free bathing suits to neighborhood children.



Philadelphia Swimming Pool Rules and Regulations require that actual swimsuits be worn in the pool which may often disqualify someone from taking a dip if they arrive at a pool in street clothes.



Barbera and his Barbera Cares Program are offering a solution: new swimwear for the neighborhood children.

This initiative is part of Barbera Cares Program which Barbera started years ago, when he realized that the surrounding communities of the greater Delaware Valley--places like metro Philadelphia, Southeastern PA and Southern New Jersey--could use a hand, and that he could use his success in the automotive business to make a difference.



Since then, the Barbera Cares Program has been able to support dozens of local charities, programs, teams and organizations that do their part in helping raise up the community, help the less fortunate and make the Philadelphia an even more wonderful place to live.



Barbera has been a familiar face in the area for over 30 years, and is a trusted voice in the community. He and his entire team are proud to support the Keep the Boulevard Safe initiative with Representative Jared Solomon, and to throw the full weight of the Barbera Cares Program behind the new Don't Text and Drive Campaign.