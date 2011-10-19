Boys & Girls Clubs of San Francisco Enrolls with SBWire for Non-Profits Program

Green Bay, WI and San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/19/2011 --SBWire (http://www.sbwire.com), the online newswire for small to medium-sized businesses and organizations, today announced that Boys & Girls Clubs of San Francisco (http://www.kidsclub.org) has enrolled in the SBWire for Non-Profits program.



The SBWire for Non-Profits program provides free press release distribution services and access to SBWire’s collection of online public relations tools and services to qualified non-profit organizations.



Boys & Girls Clubs of San Francisco will utilize SBWire’s press release distribution services to provide members of the media and individual subscribers with up-to-date information on Boys & Girls Clubs of San Francisco’s efforts to inspire and enable all young people, especially those from disadvantaged circumstances, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens.



Organizations interested in the SBWire for Non-Profits program are encouraged to apply for the program by visiting: http://www.sbwire.com/nonprofits/



About Boys & Girls Clubs of San Francisco

Part of the community since 1891, Boys & Girls Clubs of San Francisco (BGCSF) currently serves more than 1,200 children and teens each day and reaches 16,700 kids/year, offering a safe place to learn and grow. We operate nine Clubhouses in the city’s toughest neighborhoods, as well as Camp Mendocino, a residential summer camp in Mendocino County. Everything we do at BGCSF is focused on helping our members achieve SUCCESS IN LIFE. Our National award-winning programs and caring staff steer our young people toward productive, responsible futures – and help our members build strong character and skills that will last a lifetime. Our five core program areas include: Character & Leadership Development; Educational & Career Development; Health & Life Skills; The Arts; and Sports, Fitness & Recreation. For more information or to get involved, visit http://www.kidsclub.org or call 415.445.KIDS.



