Boys in the Boat Inspired Management Training Sets Sail in San Francisco

Orinda, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/16/2016 --Starting in August, 2016, Executives In The Boat will launch a unique experiential management training program in the San Francisco Bay Area. Developed by experienced management consultants, business leaders, sports management experts, certified personal trainers, rowing coaches and organizational leadership experts offers a rare opportunity not just to learn - but to live - rowing, teamwork, management and leadership. Through hands-n experience, the EITB curriculum claims to teach Rowing, the 4 Stages of Team Development and the MAP Management System.



Rowing is one of the oldest and most established sports in the United States. Renowned as one of the most challenging undertakings at every level, rowing demands the very best of everyone in the boat. Physically, mentally, and emotionally, the time-honored sport of rowing is the embodiment of teamwork, leadership, and achievement. Rowers pull together.



The MAP Management System is one of the oldest and most established management systems in the United States. Founded in the days of Peter F. Drucker, and having served hundreds of thousands of managers, executives, and clients, Management Action Programs brings time-honored, battle-tested management and leadership consulting to clients nationwide.



About Executives In The Boat (EITB)

Executives In The Boat (EITB) is a 3-day experiential leadership program built atop the best practices and learnings of Rowing, Teamwork, Management, and Leadership. During the program, participants experience physical fitness training, rowing in 8-person racing shells on the storied Oakland Estuary, and classroom-based training in the MAP Management System, leadership, and team dynamics.



Further information about the program is available at http://www.executivesintheboat.com, where individuals and teams may register for upcoming sessions.