Bra Insert Pads Finally Stay Put with Honey Cloudz

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/15/2018 --Sources report that the women's lingerie market is valued at over nine billion dollars and growing fast (*). With this much money in the market it is hard to defend the typical flimsy, beige, bra insert pads that shift, flip and crumble up in a ball. Women have needed something better for a long time overdue. Bra pads are worn for 4 main reasons; nipple coverage, lightweight shaping, a bra fill-in due to weight loss, gravity, post-breast feeding and to balance out 2 different sized breasts which includes 40% of all women. This is where Honey Cloudz solved the problem. With a patented medical grade honeycomb silicone structure on the exterior, Honey Cloudz bra inserts stay in place throughout a workout, pool or beach time or your busiest day running around. This prevents a variety of awkward situations from the inserts flipping and shifting and eliminates frustration of constantly having to fix them. Women everywhere will no longer have to worry if their bra pads have shifted around, constantly fix them back into place or pick up crumbled inserts from the bottom of the washing machine.



The way Honey Cloudz inserts work is through a low-profile silicone texturing. The bra insert is gridded with honeycomb-shaped silicone 'dots', adding structure and stability to the inserts. This patented design has clear advantage over the existing flimsy shifting pads and non-breathable, heavy silicone cutlet style inserts.



Apart from function, the revolutionary product has placed an emphasis on including more women in their sizing and color ranges. Founder Angie Kornas believes that all women should feel included and that more apparel companies should step up adding sizes and skintone colors. Honey Cloudz offers 5 shades of nude; Vanilla Sugar, Latte, Caramel, Hazelnut and Mocha. 2 styles of inserts are offered Oval and Half Moon in extended sizes (covering up to H cup). The bra inserts were tested over 2 years on over 100+ women of all sizes through sports such as running, pilates, barre, cross-fit and surfing. Kornas says, "If they stay in place through giant waves, we think they will absolutely make it through your toughest workout or day" The website launched on March 1st. Angie also mentioned she can't wait for women to see how much better brapads can be. "The last thing women should be worrying about is if their bra pads have moved around or having to fix them all the time. No more!"



http://www.honeycloudz.com