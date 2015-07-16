Brad Edson Further Expands Financial Freedom Initiative Into Southern California

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/16/2015 --Headed by Brad Edson, The Financial Freedom Initiative (http://www.financialfreedominitiative.com) is set to expand to Los Angeles, California, as the wealth-building program builds up steam during its inaugural year.



The Financial Freedom Initiative represents the culmination of the efforts of several successful entrepreneurs who have come together to deliver the time-tested steps required to achieve financial success via proven and vetted wealth-building methods.



After a successful launch in Arizona, and San Francisco, which was spearheaded by Brad Edson, the Initiative is now being expanded into the southern California marketplace.



The goal of the Financial Freedom Initiative is to provide people of ordinary financial means the ability to achieve extraordinary wealth by using the same effective winning formulas that have enabled so many people to become dominating forces in the business community today.



Through the Financial Freedom Initiative, entrepreneurs and future business owners can learn how to minimize risks, maximize gains, follow-through on their future plans, explore new opportunities and create true financial freedom using a strategic, step-by-step formula for success.



The Financial Freedom Initiative instructs newcomers on how to achieve generational wealth by applying the methods that Brad Edson and his fellow entrepreneurs have personally cultivated into a formula that's been relied upon for decades.



Edson will be explaining how to properly leverage and take advantage of unprecedented changes that are occurring in the economy today through the application of veritable methods, so that others can learn and pursue their dreams of financial freedom.



"Regardless of whether you have yet to achieve financial freedom or if you have lost the financial freedom you once had, future success can be still be yours," Edson said.



The Financial Freedom Initiative will share innovative and time-proven, wealth-winning recipes for business success, and will provide the tools to make it possible during each presentation and workshop.



Edson will announce the location of the first series of educational symposiums in Los Angeles California, slated to begin on July 25, 2015.



Details of The Los Angeles, California launch of the Financial Freedom Initiative can be obtained by visiting and registering at the initiative's web site at: http://www.financialfreedominitiative.com



Corporate Contact:

Brad Edson

Scottsdale Office

Tel: 800-262-5023 ext 714