Brad Edson Set to Introduce the Financial Freedom Initiative to San Diego

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/13/2015 --Brad Edson, founder of the Financial Freedom Initiative (http://www.financialfreedominitiative.com), is bringing his program to San Diego, California, as he aims to introduce his famous wealth-building program to the Southern California marketplace.



The Financial Freedom Initiative is the collective result of several successful entrepreneurs. Together, they've created an effective wealth-building program that can be taught to nearly anyone who desires to create their own future and secure their financial independence and freedom.



The program comes to San Diego following its successful launch in Arizona and San Francisco. Tentative dates have been booked for the inaugural San Diego convention, and will be confirmed and announced to the press in the coming months.



About The Financial Freedom Initiative

The Financial Freedom Initiative has one goal: To educate entrepreneurs and provide them with the tools that they need to achieve the success and lifestyle that they desire. It's based upon the very formula that Edson and his colleagues have relied upon for years while building their fortunes and creating their individual success stories.



Under the curriculum of the Financial Freedom Initiative, attendees will learn how they can reduce risk, increase gains, and motivate themselves to follow-through on their plans by using a strategic and vetted roadmap for success.



"The Financial Freedom Initiative is ten years in the making and is utilized by some of the most successful people in the country. Now newcomers to the arena can sidestep roadblocks on the way to their success story by using these proven methods," Edson said.



