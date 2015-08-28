Brad Edson to Host Economic Forum in Scottsdale on October 16, 2015 Local Business Leaders to Discuss Shifts and Opportunities in the Arizona Business Marketplace

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/28/2015 --Brad Edson will be hosting an invitation only gathering of influential industry leaders in and around Scottsdale, Arizona, and the greater Phoenix area. This presentation will discuss upcoming and ongoing changes in the business landscape within the state and how they can be properly leveraged.



Mr. Todd Stottlemyre, a three-time world series MLB pitcher and previous CEO of a wall street hedge fund, will talk about how he is specifically positioning an elite group of independent business owners to be able to profit from these economic changes as they unfold locally.



This exclusive informational gathering will be attended by some of the valley’s leading economic advisors and top business executives. This Gathering is a continuation of a series of landscape changing informational forums to assist many of the Valley’s business leaders to be able to position themselves ahead of the largest shifts of wealth to ever occur in the history of the state.



“Arizona is a mecca for some of the most influential business leaders in the entire U.S.,” explained Brad Edson. “The goal of this luncheon will be to connect these strategic individuals so this impactful information can be shared and capitalized on with maximum benefit across industry boundaries.”



Brad Edson will release new information in the coming weeks with details on the Scottsdale luncheon for those who are interested in attending.



Corporate Contact:

Brad Edson

Scottsdale Office

Tel: 800-262-5023 ext 714