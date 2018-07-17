Brad Heller Wishes Billy Zabka Success for Cobra Kai

Burbank, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/17/2018 --Top Hollywood acting coach Brad Heller, the proponent of The Heller Approach to acting and main man of The Heller Approach Acting Studio, is wishing his friend; actor and film producer William "Billy" Zabka success with his new show Cobra Kai: a web-only TV series on Youtube Premium. Heller and Zabka became fast friends when Heller starred in the Oscar-nominated movie Most, which was produced by Zabka.



Cobra Kai is a series that takes place a good thirty years after the events in the 1984 film The Karate Kid. In it, Zabka plays Johnny Lawrence; the once-star pupil of the title's namesake karate dojo and nemesis of the Daniel LaRusso character played by Ralph Macchio. Present-day Lawrence is down on his luck, and seeks to find a shot at redemption by reopening the now-notorious Cobra Kai dojo; thereby sparking his rivalry with LaRusso, who has become a successful car dealer. The two rivals suffer from past wounds and present-day frustrations, and try to remedy them by using karate.



While the characters' motivations and alignments were clear-cut in the original film, the show focuses on the "gray areas" where the distinction between good and bad are not so apparent. As Zabka explained in his May 2, 2018 interview with NYMAG.COM's Vulture: "The Karate Kid was really about mentorship, with Daniel and Miyagi and Johnny's mentor, who happened to teach him the wrong things. But for my character, he learned a lesson, too. When they asked me to do this, I said, "Cobra Kai is really a Pandora's box for Johnny. You have to give me a real good reason for developing this." And they said, "He's gonna try to do it differently now. That's why it is hard to decide whether the principles of Cobra Kai are noble or not."



About William Zabka

William "Billy" Zabka is an American actor, screenwriter, and producer who is most famous for his breakout role as Johnny Lawrence in the 1984 movie The Karate Kid. His filmography includes movies such as Just One of the Guys, Back to School, and National Lampoon's European Vacation; as well as TV shows such as The Equalizer. He was nominated for an Academy Award in 2004 for the short film Most, which he co-wrote and produced.



About Brad Heller

Brad Heller became infatuated with acting began when he was a pre-med student at the University of California in San Diego. He earned his theatre degree at the Boston University School of Theatre Arts. Brad studied under the tutelage of Don Richardson. As the owner and teacher of The Heller Approach Acting Studio, Brad's students include David White, Masi Oka, and Judge Reinhold. As an actor, he has appeared in shows such as Criminal Minds and Leverage. He also is a series regular actor on the hit Pureflix Show "Malibu Dan", having appeared in 23 episodes of the sitcom. And just this past week, guest starred on the critically acclaimed hit Amazon show The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (which just received 14 Emmy Nominations) It is abundantly clear that Brad Heller uses The Heller Approach in his own career as an actor regularly.



About The Heller Approach

The Heller Approach to acting has been described as "non-Method" acting. Instead of using a personal experience in order to inform one's acting, the method relies on Muscle Memory and the two phases of Preparation and Execution to ensure a convincing portrayal that is organic and not physically, emotionally, and mentally taxing.



About The Heller Approach Acting Studio

The Heller Approach Acting Studio is regarded as one of the foremost acting schools in the country. It offers a comprehensive acting curriculum that includes items such as Styles of Entertainment, Believability, and Cold Read/Audition Technique. The school also provides distance learning with acting lessons via Skype.



