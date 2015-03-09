Brad Sinclair and Sinclair Law to Participate in Daytona Bike Week

Melbourne, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/09/2015 --Daytona Bike Week 2015 in full force, March 6-15, 2015. Since 1937, Bike Week has been a staple of Daytona Beach. It was originally started as a 3.2 mile course and dubbed the Handlebar Derby. From 1942 to 1947, the event was discontinued as fuel, tires, and critical engine components were rationed for the war effort.



When the race was resumed, Daytona locals embraced the event by opening their homes to competing racers, as motels and hotels were fully booked. Since then, the race's course has changed multiple times. What was originally a full-day event expanded to ten days of vendors, games, and other community events. Now dubbed Bike Week, hundreds of thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts come from all over the country to enjoy the races and bike shows.



As an avid biker, Brad Sinclai r will be supporting and participating in this event. He owns several special edition Harley motorcycles. He loves the thrill of the ride and the biker community. Sinclair has devoted his thirty years of practice to personal injury cases, focusing his attention on those getting unfair compensation from insurance payouts after a motorcycle accident.



The 2015 Bike Week stands to be jam-packed full of excellent activities. The schedule runs from March 6th through March 15th. Highlights include:



Carl's Speed Shop, Welcoming Activity. Every morning at 9 a.m., the race museum opens, showcasing the impressive events in motorcycle history. The speed shop also sells cam installations, exhaust pieces, tuning equipment, and other things the bike might need.



Xtreme Fury Stunterz. This freestyle stunt team will be performing on a daily basis, working to spread awareness of the bike sector of motorcycling.



Click for the full schedule of events



