Brad Sugars Publishes the Wealth Coach, a Fictional Account on Financial Wisdom

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2018 --The Wealth Coach by Brad Sugars is a fictional account created to illustrate what a good wealth coach can inspire on people. It conveys financial wisdom through the counsel of the title character, and the story of a middle-aged, single mother who's facing monetary hardship and needs a way out of the gutter. Sugars is an award winning author and a renowned financial coach who built an international organization through hard work, determination and a systemized approach that leads business to profits and individuals to building massive wealth. In this book, he uses fiction to demonstrate some of his own practices and programs that can be transitioned to real life.



The book tells the story of Kim Peters, a forty-something single mother of twins who has her world rocked when she realizes that she is flat broke. Financially back to square-one and desperate, in a strike of destiny during a holiday in Hawaii, a fortuitous, seemingly random meeting with a wealth coach helps her begin her journey to financial health, wealth and happiness. The characters in this fable could be anyone, and that's one of the aspects Sugars highlights by using fiction to take the reader through his programs, presenting options and solutions that can be applied by real people in similar situations.



Bradley J. Sugars started the ActionCOACH brand (formerly known as Action International) when he was in his early twenties. Nowadays, the company is one of the leading global business coaching firms, and one of the most awarded franchises worldwide. A true global powerhouse in its own right. In addition to being a successful entrepreneur and dedicated family man, Sugars is also a best selling author of 16 highly acclaimed business books (including four international best sellers). Brad has taught over a million people worldwide how to create business, real estate and financial success.



With this new endeavour, Brad hopes to inspire readers who might be facing financial struggles to understand the plethora of positive things that can come from having a good wealth coach, going beyond making money and towards finding new purpose in life. The Wealth Coach is also a way for people who aren't able to attend one of Brad's Wealth-Building seminars to catch up on his work and find tools and guidance to bring themselves out of despair and into a place of genuine prosperity.