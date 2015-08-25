Bradley J. Prochaska Honored by the AAJ with the Dan Cullen Award

Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/25/2015 --On July 12, 2015, Bradley J. Prochaska was presented with the American Association for Justice (AAJ) Dan Cullen Memorial Award by the Birth Trauma Litigation Group. Prochaska was selected as the 2015 AAJ Dan Cullen Award recipient due to his outstanding professional commitment and advocacy in helping injured children.



"I am honored to be recognized for the AAJ Dan Cullen Memorial Award," says Prochaska. "I have dedicated my life to helping injured children and their families recover from devastating injuries. For over 30 years, our firm has specialized in personalized care to help clients in medical malpractice claims and other case types. The AAJ Dan Cullen Memorial Award will further help in our mission to provide the best representation possible for injured children and their families."



The Birth Trauma Litigation Group (BTLG) is made up of 525 lawyers from across the U.S. who litigate cases involving brain damaged infants. The BTLG presents several seminars a year, in which prominent physician and attorney speakers educate the membership on how to successfully litigate these complex and catastrophic injury cases. Each year, the executive board of the BTLG bestows the AAJ Dan Cullen Award upon one attorney. In 2015, this honor was awarded to Prochaska for his unwavering service.



The AAJ, formerly the Association of Trial Lawyers of America, is the world's largest trial bar, which provides trial attorneys with information, professional support, and a nationwide network to assist them in providing clients with the best representation possible. The AAJ is dedicated to promoting a fair and effective justice system, while supporting attorneys who help victims of negligence and misconduct.



About Prochaska

Prochaska is the founding partner of Prochaska, Howell & Prochaska LLC in Wichita, Kansas. PHP Law Firm specializes in medical malpractice, wrongful death, auto accidents, trucking accidents, and personal injury. Prochaska is the former president of the Kansas Association for Justice, and a longstanding member of the Leaders Forum of the American Association for Justice. He was also the national co-chairman of the Birth Trauma Litigation Group, and is currently the national co-chairman of the Professional Negligence Group.