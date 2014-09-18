Brain Disease Can Be Caused by EBV; CBCD Reviews the Medical Evidence

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/18/2014 --“Infected with EBV? The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.” – Greg Bennett, CBCD



Many studies have shown that the Epstein Barr Virus (EBV) can cause problems for the entire nervous system, but most specifically the brain. Dr. Donald Gilden and colleagues wrote that the presence of EBV DNA in the brain is a clear indication that the virus is the cause of the neurological problems. “Historically, the association of virus with neurological disease was suggested by a positive serum heterophile antibody titer, and later by the presence of EBV DNA, antibody or both in CSF (cerebral spinal fluid).” (1) Dr. Gilden and colleagues are from the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center, Denver, CO, USA. Some brain and nervous system problems caused by EBV include: meningitis (infection of the membranes covering the brain and spinal cord), encephalitis (irritation and swelling, inflammation, of the brain), cranial nerve neuritis (a disorder that affects the nerves), myelitus (inflammation of white matter or gray matter of spinal cord), polyneuritis (inflammation of several peripheral nerves simultaneously), mononeuritis (a disorder that affects two areas of the nervous system and can result in severe pain), and autonomic neuropathies (damage to the autonomic nerves). (1) The CDC notes that EBV “is one of the most common human viruses. EBV is found all over the world. Most people get infected with EBV at some point in their lives.” (2) Thus, anyone with an EBV infection could develop problems in their brain.



The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) recommends that individuals infected with EBV take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural antiviral products was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin formula is effective against EBV and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with EBV…reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (3) The study authors also wrote that, “we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (3) In addition, this natural antiviral was recently proven to reduce mental and physical fatigue in a post-marketing clinical study that followed FDA guidelines.



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



“Once the virus is acquired, it takes about four to six weeks for symptoms to appear.” (4) When neurological symptoms appear (brain problems), they can include “sudden high fever, severe headache that isn’t easily confused with other types of headache, stiff neck, vomiting or nausea with headache, confusion or difficulty concentrating, seizures, sleepiness or difficulty waking up, sensitivity to light, lack of interest in drinking and eating (and a) skin rash in some cases.” (5) Additionally, as in the case of encephalitis, individuals can experience severe symptoms that require immediate medical attention. These symptoms include confusion, agitation or hallucinations, seizures, loss of sensation or paralysis in certain areas of the face or body, muscle weakness, double vision, perception of foul smells, such as burned meat or rotten eggs, problems with speech or hearing, (and) loss of consciousness.” (6)



What treatments are available for EBV infections?



“A few antiviral drugs are available that were shown to inhibit EBV replication in cell culture. These drugs include the acyclic nucleoside analogues aciclovir, ganciclovir, penciclovir, and their respective prodrugs valaciclovir, valganciclovir and famciclovir, the acyclic nucleotide analogues cidofovir and adefovir, and the pyrophosphate analogue foscarnet. However, clinical studies have shown that these drugs are mostly ineffective in humans.” (3) There are also natural antiviral products that studies show to be safe and effective in reducing EBV symptoms. Two of these products are Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR.



In light of the above information, the CBCD recommends that individuals infected with the Epstein Barr Virus (EBV) take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.



