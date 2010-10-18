Brainloop Secure Dataroom Increases Companies' Confidence in Cloud Computing

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2010 -- While the pros and cons of cloud computing are being discussed at technical conferences, well over half of the blue chip companies on Germany's DAX 30 stock market index have demonstrated their confidence in cloud-based services. They use these in different ways - for example, the telecom giant Deutsche Telekom provides internal cloud services to its users, while luxury carmaker BMW uses SaaS applications. "Many companies will just copy the cloud concept's model and characteristics, then implement clouds internally or in loose partnerships," says Gartner analyst Robert Watson, who currently believes the private cloud has the most growth potential.



However, companies are still very reticent about sharing business-critical documents via the cloud. Their competitive edge often depends on working with information in an efficient and - crucially - secure manner. Yet many enterprises find it hard to achieve these conflicting goals: securing business-critical data while facilitating its distribution to people within and outside the company who need to work with it. They also have concerns about the cloud in terms of fulfilling compliance obligations, which have arisen from increasing regulatory and market pressure and are designed to make business processes more transparent. Often, companies face a perplexing dilemma: how can they work effectively with confidential board meeting, human resources, and M&A documents whose content must be rigorously protected while remaining easily accessible for authorized users?



A secure data room that underpins document compliance management is the best way forward for firms in this situation because it gives users both security and efficiency when sharing and working with sensitive documents. The data room, with multiple levels of security delivered by an external service provider, houses all of the documents needed for a specific project or group of people and makes them accessible in a "digital safe". The service provider partners with a certified data center that is specialized in secure data storage, whose distributed locations and high level of resilience can help sweep away any lingering doubts about the cloud. Access to confidential documents is provided via a browser and password, and there is no need for any additional software installation. The data room is the ideal way to resolve the conundrum of how to provide a fast, effective, secure and traceable way to share confidential documents in the cloud.



