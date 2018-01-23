Brainpulse Introduces Integrated Multichannel Digital Marketing Solutions

Noida, Uttar Pradesh -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/23/2018 --"The solution integrates multiple digital marketing channels together to enable brands reach out to their target audience and offer them rich and consistent brand experience across all channels. The solution helps brands to establish right communication to the right audience and empower them to stand out in the crowd."



In ever evolving digital marketplace where ROI is the standard of the game, businesses needs solutions which allows them to speak to their audience via multiple marketing channels in a consistent and effective manner.



Brainpulse's integrated multi-channel digital marketing services help brand engage and inspire their audience across diversified communication channels using rich media communication designs and accurate audience targeting techniques. The solution is backed by analytics to measure campaign performance at every level.



4 Pillars of Brainpulse's Integrated Digital Markeing Solution:



1. Right Communication Design:



The service aims to create, develop and manage rich media brand communication that follows brand communication guidelines and has companies marketing objective in mind.



2. Targeting Right Audience:



The service helps brands to target the right audience effectively that eventually leads to higher conversion rates. The audience is reached out to using various metrics like demography, location, behavior, interests etc.



3. Right Communication Channels:



Search Engine Marketing (Organic / Paid):



Brainpulse's organic SEO services enables brands to reach out to target audience via top search rankings that generates organic traffic from search engines like Google, Yahoo etc. Pay per Click campaigns on search engines are used to achieve contextual text ads for business terms to drive relevant traffic instantly.



Social Media marketing



Social media marketing services help brands engage with their customers on all major social networks viz. Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and rich media networks such as YouTube and Instagram.



Online Media Planning



Brainpulse's media planning and buying services are meant to help brands target their potential customers on the most appropriate media outlets using assets such as Banners, leaderboards and Wide skyscrapers etc.



Press Release Distribution



Brainpulse's press release (PR) distribution services help brands to announce products, services and events and enable them connect with industry-specific trade magazines, reporters, journalists and bloggers.



Mobile Marketing - SMS /Email / In-app ads:



Brainpulse's engagement-driven mobile marketing strategies are aimed at reaching audience on their mobile devices using targeted SMS, Email marketing campaigns and contextual in-app ads.



4. Real Time Analytics for Measurable insights:



Brainpulse's digital marketing campaigns are backed by real time analytics that helps businesses dive deeper into campaign insights and help them learn visitor's behavior, actions, patterns of traffic, conversion dynamics and much more.



Tarun Gupta, MD Brainpulse offered his version on why integrated digital marketing platform would be a futuristic endeavor. He Says:



"Our integrated digital marketing service is an end-to-end solution for SMEs and Brands seeking efficiency in their digital marketing efforts. It's a comprehensive solution that helps brand engage with their consumers, build long term relationship and enhance the ROI of their marketing campaigns."



Brainpulse's Integrated Digital Marketing: Business Advantages



With industry's most dynamic integrated marketing solution in place, Brainpulse gives small business the potential to get better results that includes increase in sales, wider audience targeting and Faster and better ROI.



About Brainpulse

Brainpulse is an 18+ years old digital marketing company that offers a bouquet of interactive and integrated digital marketing solutions to help brands run impactful digital marketing campaigns. It's been over two decade since the company has been helping SMEs and entrepreneurs with cutting edge solutions to win new customers and drive more revenue.