Brainpulse Launches Managed Email Marketing Automation Services

Noida, Uttar Pradesh -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/05/2018 --"Brainpulse's email marketing automation services help businesses attract, capture, nurture and convert potential prospects by automating their email process. The service enables marketers create and send a series of emails to recipients at the right time to the right recipients."



An email marketing campaign succeeds in reaching its goals only if it understands its customer's need and desires. This is important if marketers want to send interesting, engaging and personalized communication to their targeted customers.



Brainpulse's email automation services are therefore aligned to address this need. As marketers learn about their contact, they need a process to send highly personalized messages that align perfectly with recipients' interests regardless of the location they are receiving the message at.



The best part of the service lies in the fact that offers marketers complete control over the email marketing process that includes data management, segmentation, deployment, personalization, and customer journey design.



Company's managed email marketing helps marketers increase their campaign productivity and effectiveness.Its inbuilt campaign builder tool allows marketers setup, design and send automated email campaigns based on subscribers' actions, decisions, goals, delays, and exits. This is how the tool ensures that right communication is delivered to the right audience and at the right time.



The service offers marketers matchless campaign automation capabilities to send automated email communications with highly personalized product / service offerings that match individual customer's needs and their actions and behaviors.



These automated email communications meant to serve a number of purposes that include:



- Introduction mail to new subscribers to your business

- Follow up emails to customers after a purchase

- Product recommendations emails

- Giveaways emails to best customers

- Emails to remind customers of abandoned cart

- Emails to re-engage inactive subscribers



Besides seamless email automation capabilities, the service helps markers to perform a number of other functions in order to create, launch and track effective email campaigns. These functions include lead scoring, CRM Integration, lead nurturing and lead lifecycle workflows.



Brainpulse's email marketing automation brings forth massive capabilities that go beyond Email marketing and beyond with intelligence. Its drag-and-drop campaign builder helps to design eye-catching campaigns and personalize messages so that marketers could engage contacts and convert more customers.



About Brainpulse

Brainpulse is a 18+ years old Digital Marketing Company that offers ROI driven Digital Marketing Solutions. The Company has achieved several milestones in delivering Search Engine Optimization, PPC and Social Media Marketing campaigns backed by conversion optimization strategies and powerful web analytics.