BrainSell to Present Webcast on Seamlessly Integrating Marketing Automation with SugarCRM 

Golden, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/29/2013 --Net-Results, the leader in marketing automation software for next-generation marketers and agencies, will be featured in a July 31 webcast entitled “Net-Results: Seamlessly Integrating Marketing Automation Platform with SugarCRM” hosted by BrainSell, a SugarCRM Gold Partner. The webcast will highlight how salespeople and marketers can benefit from an integrated MAP/CRM solution and why Net-Results makes the best sense for those utilizing Sugar’s leading CRM platform. You can learn more about the webcast and register here.



"We are excited to host this webinar and let Sugar users know about the power of Net-Results and its native integration with SugarCRM,” said Sonja Fridell, General Manager for BrainSell Technologies. “The more that technology can drive greater alignment for sales and marketing the greater revenue performance an organization can achieve. We strongly believe Net-Results and SugarCRM deliver that."



Net-Results initially built its native SugarCRM integration over three years ago, and has continued improving upon it with features such as FunnelVision, where salespeople within Sugar can easily see which prospects are most engaged with their brand or product at a given time.



Clint Oram, Co-Founder and CTO of SugarCRM, explains: “Net-Results' native integration with SugarCRM has been rock solid since 2010 and has really helped drive greater sales and marketing alignment, and in turn more revenue for organizations. With a great SugarCRM partner in BrainSell hosting this event, it should provide a good deal of information about our two technologies and the power they bring when utilized together.”



The webcast will take place Wednesday, July 31, 2013 at 1:30 pm ET. If you are unable to attend at that time, a recording will be made and distributed to interested parties the following day.



About Net-Results

Net-Results helps companies increase sales efficiency and revenue growth with powerful software solutions for marketing and sales. Net-Results delivers a fully-featured lead management platform for organizations and agency partners that provides deeper prospect and customer data analysis. This allows sales and marketing teams to uncover hidden opportunities, accurately identify sales-ready leads, and deliver powerful, targeted, messaging to potential customers at the right time. For more information on their leading marketing automation platform please visit http://www.net-results.com.



About BrainSell

BrainSell Technologies is a business solutions company that is dedicated to helping businesses grow, create a delighted customer base and achieve grand success. BrainSell provides comprehensive ERP, CRM, marketing automation and inbound marketing services, including training, implementation and software development. Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Topsfield, Massachusetts, BrainSell continues to grow in product knowledge and offerings. Visit http://www.brainsell.net to start improving sales and productivity today.