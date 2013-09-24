Braintree Partners with T3 Advisors for Expansion in Palo Alto

Palo Alto, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/24/2013 --T3 Advisors, a national real estate consulting firm, is pleased to announce that its client, Braintree, has moved to its new location at 1895 El Camino Real in Palo Alto, California. Having outgrown its space in Menlo Park, Braintree opted for this 3,743 square foot loft space in an optimal location that provides its employees with a collaborative work environment and multiple transportation options.



Braintree, a company powering online and mobile payments for thousands of the fastest growing and most reputable merchants in the world, has experienced major growth that has led them to be recognized as a top North American technology startup. With an aggressive growth plan and a desire to hire and retain top talent, Braintree turned to T3 Advisors to locate and secure a larger space that would offer its employees an open, collaborative work environment, as well as easy access to public transportation and local businesses.



“With competition for Bay Area talent at an all time high, we knew the location and quality of our office space was going to be critical to Braintree’s future success,” said Juan Benitez, CTO and SVP of Product at Braintree. “T3 went to work, implementing a combination of hustle, creativity and analysis in digging up options in an incredibly tight Palo Alto market. They ultimately helped us negotiate and secure a space that’s a huge win in terms of budget, team happiness, and recruiting efforts.”



“In addition to the fact that Braintree has moved into a larger, more collaborative environment with close proximity to Stanford, the Caltrain and downtown Palo Alto, this space has also proven to be a very cost effective option for them,” said David Bergeron, Managing Director for T3 Advisors on the West Coast. “We’re very excited to assist them with their expansion and look forward to their continued success.”



About T3 Advisors

T3 Advisors is an innovative, team oriented, collaborative company challenging the traditional norms of commercial real estate. Their rigorous analysis and exceptional service inspires clients to think more strategically about their real estate needs and what it means to create a workspace that cultivates success. T3 Advisors services include real estate brokerage, project management, government advocacy, sustainability, and real estate portfolio management. To learn more about T3 Advisors, go to www.T3Advisors.com.