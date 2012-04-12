Brainwaves-T.U.S - Isochronic Tones Help You Experience All That Life Has to Offer

Xi'an, Shaan'xi -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/12/2012 --Do you feel stuck in a rut? Are you tired of living below your potential? Perhaps you're living from paycheck to paycheck, or simply putting up with being less than you know you're capable of. Or maybe you're basically happy, but still not feeling totally fulfilled? You're not alone in feeling like this - humans everywhere are plagued with these feelings. The important thing is not to let it drain your spirit, because you don't have to tolerate living like this any longer.



Sound Waves can Entrain the Brain Wave Frequency, Alter the State of Consciousness



If external stimulus is applied to the brain, it becomes possible to entrain the brain frequency from one stage to another. 'Brainwave entrainment' recordings can directly influence your brain frequencies and rapidly take you into the desired alpha, theta, or delta state - while you stay conscious. Two main effective brainwave entrainment technologies are normally used: binaural beats and isochronic tones.



Basically, binaurals play two tones of different frequencies - one in each ear. The brain balances the two and resonates with the frequency difference. By selecting a recording that uses the appropriate frequencies, you can choose exactly which frequency your brain waves will synchronize with, thus controlling your state of consciousness with great accuracy.



Isochronic tones differ in that they feature a single-frequency tone that switches on and off very quickly, creating distinctly spaced pulses of equal intensity. These are also played directly into the ear, and don't rely on the brain to produce the correct sound. Their pulsing sound achieves the same effect as binaural beats however, helping your brain to adjust to the frequency in question.



Isochronic Tones Are More Effective



Binaural beats are excellent technologies for changing your state of consciousness, but isochronic tones are more powerful still. Many people have found isochronic tone recordings to be more effective than the more old-fashioned binaural beats when it comes to meditation and visualisation. This may be because the brain entrains more easily to the very distinct, clearly separated sound pulses of isochronic tones. Unlike binaural beats, you can also use isochronics with or without headphones, which makes them more convenient and accessible for many people.



Shift To Clearer And More Precise State Of Consciousness With Isochronic Brainwave Recordings



Isochronic tones are a more powerful type of brainwave entrainment, utilizing equal intensity tones, increasing the pulse speed, and synchronizing your brain with the rhythm. Isochronics use a distinct and clean wave form which is designed to harmonize with the brain much more efficiently. Thus, isochrincs can more exactly target the desired brain wave frequency.



Just remember that while isochronic tones can be very powerful, they aren't a magic 'quick fix', and for best results you should commit to using your recording regularly. As with anything else, you'll get a better outcome with consistent practice!



Once you start tapping into your mind's true power with the aid of brainwave entrainment, you may feel led to explore other aspects of your awesome potential. Want to awaken your spiritual senses and psychic abilities like ESP and remote viewing? Fancy journeying out of your body via astral projection, or gaining insight into your past lives?



Isochronic tones can help to tune your brain to the precise frequencies needed to access these states and abilities. They can also help with more everyday matters such as sleeping problems, anxiety and other issues.



