Brake Safety Week Will Include a Particular Emphasis on Pipes and Tubes

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance has released the dates for Brake Safety Week. This year, the annual North American law enforcement initiative will take place from August 21 to 27.
As usual during Brake Safety Week, inspectors are going to manage standard brake inspections in accordance with North American Tier I and V standards, as well as collect and report brake data to CVSA. The focus this year will be on the total number of inspections and violations related to inoperable brakes, and inspectors will also collect and report data on brake hose/tube abrasion violations. The results of their work will not be published until the fall.
Historically, brake violations represent the largest percentage of all violations that result in unusable vehicles detected during traffic inspections. During the three-day international roadside inspection last year, brake adjustment and brake system data accounted for 38.9 percent of all inoperable vehicle violations, the highest of all violation categories.
In preparation for the event, the CVSA reminds drivers and carriers of the importance of proper brake maintenance and pre- and post-trip vehicle inspections, and encourages motor carriers to perform preventive vehicle maintenance. HMD Trucking, as well as other trucking companies try to pay maximum attention to the performance of the brake system and recommends to:
Check daily:
Check for damaged or loose air chambers, pushers, or slack adjusters.
Make sure the slack adjusters on each axle are extended to the same angle, as different angles may indicate an out of adjustment brake or a broken brake spring.
Inspect the overall condition of the tubes and hoses, their location and connections.
Once a week:
Pressurize the brake system at 90-100 psi with the wheels off and the parking brakes released and listen carefully for leaks.
Check air disc brake rotors for cracks.
Check drum brake pads for wear and cracks.
Once a month:
Check for moisture in the air system to prevent contamination that leads to component wear and leaks in the system.
The company has its own repair and maintenance shop, which ensures optimal performance of truck brakes all the time.
The CVSA is positioning the event as an opportunity for inspectors to conduct education and outreach on brake safety.
Inspectors will look for loose, missing, non-functioning, dirty or cracked brake system parts, as well as holes from rust or friction. They will also look for non-functioning springs in the parking brake housing.
It is important to make sure that the pneumatic systems maintain a pressure of 90-100 psi. To do this, inspectors will listen to the systems for audible leaks. During the cab inspection process, the focus will be on devices that warn of low air pressure in the braking systems.
Inspectors will check to see if the S-cam is upside down, use a ruler and chalk to measure the stroke of the pushrods and check that the slack adjusters are the same distance from the center of the S-cam to the center of the clamping pin. Inspectors will also check that the air chambers on each axle are the same size.
They will also make sure that the trailer breakaway system works and check the tractor's safety system, including the air bleed system on the trailer, check the required braking system warning devices, such as ABS defects lights and low air pressure warning devices.
In emergency situations on the road, fractions of a second matter. Therefore, the proper functioning of the braking systems of large commercial vehicles is of utmost importance. Improper maintenance of the braking systems of large trucks and coaches can significantly reduce their braking ability and stopping distance, which can pose a great risk to the safety for all traffic users.
In 2021, inspectors in Canada checked about 2,000 commercial vehicles during Brake Safety Week. There were 15.4 percent failures, not at all significantly higher than the 13.5 percent reported in the United States. Across North America, 35,764 vehicles were inspected, and 5,667 violations were found to be related to brake hose failures.