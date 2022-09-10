Brake Safety Week Will Include a Particular Emphasis on Pipes and Tubes

Chicago Ridge, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/09/2022 --

As usual during Brake Safety Week, inspectors are going to manage standard brake inspections in accordance with North American Tier I and V standards, as well as collect and report brake data to CVSA. The focus this year will be on the total number of inspections and violations related to inoperable brakes, and inspectors will also collect and report data on brake hose/tube abrasion violations. The results of their work will not be published until the fall.





Historically, brake violations represent the largest percentage of all violations that result in unusable vehicles detected during traffic inspections. During the three-day international roadside inspection last year, brake adjustment and brake system data accounted for 38.9 percent of all inoperable vehicle violations, the highest of all violation categories.





In preparation for the event, the CVSA reminds drivers and carriers of the importance of proper brake maintenance and pre- and post-trip vehicle inspections, and encourages motor carriers to perform preventive vehicle maintenance. HMD Trucking, as well as other trucking companies try to pay maximum attention to the performance of the brake system and recommends to:





Check daily:







Check for damaged or loose air chambers, pushers, or slack adjusters.







Make sure the slack adjusters on each axle are extended to the same angle, as different angles may indicate an out of adjustment brake or a broken brake spring.







Inspect the overall condition of the tubes and hoses, their location and connections.



Once a week:







Pressurize the brake system at 90-100 psi with the wheels off and the parking brakes released and listen carefully for leaks.







Check air disc brake rotors for cracks.







Check drum brake pads for wear and cracks.



Once a month:



