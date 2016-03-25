Brampton Dental Office Now Offering L-PRF Platelet Therapy for Accelerated Healing After Dental Surgery

East Brampton, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/25/2016 --Patients of Park Place Dental Centre in Brampton, Ontario now have access to one of the latest advances in post-surgery healing with L-PRF Platelet Therapy. With this advanced therapy, patients are able to heal faster after dental and oral maxillofacial surgical procedures in order to get back to their typical lifestyle without residual pain or discomfort.



L-PRF platelet therapy, L-PRF stands for Leukocyte-Platelet Rich Fibrin, involves preparing the patient's own blood cells in a way that accelerates the healing process of bone and soft tissues. The procedure is completely painless for the patient and is 100% natural, using no artificial additives, which reduces the risks of allergic reactions or other side effects.



L-PRF Platelet Therapy is completed by first extracting a sample of the patient's blood in a tube, then using a special centrifuge to separate the cells and active proteins in the blood. After separation, the concentrated healing proteins are introduced to the surgical site where the fibrin releases growth factors for up to 14 days. This is the time period where the body is working hardest to repair itself, and L-PRF assists dramatically in this process.



This therapy has been found to be particularly helpful for patients who have undergone procedures such as dental implant placement, treatment for bone defects, tooth extraction, sinus and dental ridge augmentations, palatal defects, and maxillary bone atrophy.



Park Place Dental Centre is one of the leading providers of dental implants in the Brampton area, and this L-PRF Platelet Therapy is just one of the ways they strive to provide patients with the best level of care for these procedures. In addition to dental implants, the doctors at Park Place Dental Centre also provide services such as orthodontics, dentures, root canal therapy, smile reconstruction, children's dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, and more.



About Park Place Dental Centre

The team of seven dentists at Park Place Dental Centre is led by Dr. Emil Svoboda. Together as a collective team, they have several decades of experience in the dental industry. Each dentist brings unique accomplishments, accolades, and experience to the team and are committed to providing patients with the highest level of care possible.



