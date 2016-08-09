Brand the Globe Makes Strides Towards Expansion

Culver City, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/09/2016 --Brand the Globe, Los Angeles' latest prominent Digital Marketing agency, has recently undergone a slew of restructuring that has gained a great deal of notoriety both with clients and with the marketing. Welcomed by the Digital Agency Network as one of Los Angeles' most rapidly growing agencies, BTG has swiftly become globally known after working with brands including Lokai Bracelets, Sugarbear Hair, & TeaMi. Brand the Globe takes pride in constructing creative and unique content produced by a strong team compiled of all in-house services tailored per client needs. The small team has seen great success in short time by focusing not on only strong content, but also developing effective brand awareness, in addition to Marketing and strategic plans to best achieve client goals on a long term basis. As Brand the Globe takes efforts towards expansion, the agency has displayed their strong capabilities as a leading creative agency.



In reaching these new heights, recent achievements have been implemented under the new direction of the agency set forth by the company's new Chief Executive Officer, Charles Ifegwu. Capitalizing on the outstanding set of creative and marketing-focused talents BTG previously held on its roster, Mr. Ifegwu has brought the company to a new horizon. "Ultimately, outreach is hugely valuable, as content is often the first and strongest impression made to the customer through a business, connecting the brand to the consumer directly," he explained. In taking steps to amplify the company, BTG's new CEO has displayed strong leadership values that set this digital agency apart.



Collaborating with brands including Nasty Gal, Parsonii, and PatPat, Brand the Globe has perfected an outreach methodology per client to help achieve their goals via social platforms, with a specialty in Pinterest and video production/marketing. Applying custom strategies targeted towards specific markets has drawn profitable results due to the tailored and branded content curated by an in-house team of strategists/specialists that mesh together to bring client success.



One of the best ways BTG has helped their clients is by providing weekly informative posts to help businesses and readers learn how to market in an increasingly social world via their blog. Spotlighting topics like SEO, Branding, Social Media Secrets, and Marketing to Millennials, amongst others - BTG has seen incredible reach and even better response to the informative content displayed on their website, social media outlets, client case studies, and blog shares alone. With many new accounts in the production pipeline, this accelerated agency is advancing rapidly with a keen strategy, and a sense for ingenious content.



About Brand the Globe

Brand the Globe is a market and thought leader in the social marketing arena. They provide fresh, relevant, and actionable content through creative, metric-driven strategies. Based in Los Angeles, they focus on a balance between left-brain and right-brain marketing optimizations, balancing top-tier research processes, granular analytical focus, creative content creation, and aligning that with brand ambassadors who can push the message to a wider audience. Ultimately they are a company that is passionate about their craft and dedicated to their clients' success.



www.brandtheglobe.com

888-400-0085