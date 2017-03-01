Gili Islands, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/01/2017 --Over the last couple of years, hundreds of professional level scuba divers have chosen to take the next step in their professional training by taking the Instructor Development Course (IDC) with Holly Macleod in the Gili Islands, Indonesia. Looking at the latest reviews it's easy to see why the program is so popular. With comments like "fantastic," "amazing" and "incredible" being used as review descriptions. Other descriptions include "Highest Quality PADI Instructor Training", "There is no other place like it", "THE WORLDS GREATEST TEACHER EVER" and "truly dedicated person".



Seeing great review titles or description provides for the perfect start when searching for a place to take your professional PADI Instructor training and by looking at the actual reviews you can definitely get a good idea of the exceptionally high level of training provided.



Andrea from Italy wrote "It was a great experience and I would recommend to anyone doing their IDC there. Holly and her team did great job in taking care of us, teaching and giving us tips about being a diving instructor. I had such a great time and I learned so much! The course is super fun and really well structured and takes you to the IE step by step, addressing every aspect of dive theory and teaching skills".



Madeline from Sweden wrote "I had an amazing time with the most patience teacher I've ever met. It was an intense period but so easy to follow cause of the way Holly teaches. BIG thank you, to all of the staff at the IDC".



Piers from the UK wrote "Have dived in many places around the world and met lots of Course Directors on the way, there is no one that comes close to Holly's enthusiasm, support, unbelievable knowledge and experiences in diving as well as love for the sport! It is so inspiring to see her take her regs out at the surface for probably the 25,000th dive and still be like "Wow that was amazing!!".



With such amazing reviews, it is no surprise that the program designed by Holly Macleod has become such a popular training option amongst diving professionals worldwide. As well as having a well-known Multi Award Winning Platinum PADI Course Director with a huge reputation for both success and excellence the program also boast impressive instructor level training facilities offered by Trawangan Dive, the first ever PADI 5 Star IDC Career Development Center (CDC) in the Gili Islands and the entire Lombok region.



To check out more reviews for previous candidates on the program the PADI Indonesia IDC TripAdvisor Page is definitely worth looking at showing a mass of fantastic reviews and comments dating back many years. Reviews photos and current updates from the program can be found on the Facebook PADI IDC Indonesia Gili Fan page, but ultimately it's best to contact Holly directly through the PADI IDC Indonesia online website.



