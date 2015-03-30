Brand Promotional Products by 5 Star Promotions

Tahunanui, Nelson -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/30/2015 --One of the latest strategy in marketing campaigns is by using branded promotional products. A certain brand prints their name on popular products and gives it for free or as a souvenir. 5 Star Promotions, a company based in Nelson, New Zealand, specializes in supplying brands with promotional products and corporate apparels nationwide. The company supplies wholesale merchandise to New Zealand, Australia and the Pacific Islands. They believe that this method of marketing campaign is more cost-effective and could give the brand an edge from their competitions.



Interested brands may visit 5 Star Promotions website at http://5starpromotions.co.nz and see the hundreds of promotional merchandise available. The list is categorized for easy browsing and users may view the "featured" and latest" products available. A quote may be easily requested by adding an item or a list of items on the cart, enter the approximate quantity to be ordered and click "request a quote". An e-mail will be sent with the quote to the e-mail address entered on the form. There are 21 available categories to choose from Apparel to Umbrella. Clients may also request for a specific promotional merchandise or corporate apparel if not included on the list.



On Our Clients page is the list of clients 5 Star Promotions have partnered with – brand names and logos are displayed on the page. The company also provides other services such as engraving, embroidery, screen printing, and pad printing. Different types of merchandise also call for different kinds of artwork to be branded properly. 5 Star Promotions are known suppliers to various groups and organizations such as teams, sports organizations, golf clubs, schools and business. Frequently asked questions are answered in the FAQs page such as the artwork's format and the minimum number of order required.



For quotes and enquiries, interested parties may contact the company through 64 35486454 or e-mail them at info@5starpromotions.co.nz



About 5 Star Promotions

