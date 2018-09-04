Brand Protection Packaging Market Set to Reach $4.22 Billion in 2023

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/04/2018 --Arcluster, the market research and consulting firm, forecasts the Worldwide Brand Protection Packaging market to reach $4.22 billion in 2023, in its latest and most comprehensive study on the Market for Brand Protection Packaging solutions [by Segments (Tamper Evidence; Track-Trace; Authentication; Anti-theft; Pouches, Packs, Sleeves, RFID, Coding, Taggants, Holograms, Labels, Threads, Inks); by Industries]: Market Sizes and Forecasts (2018 – 2023).



Companies suffer heavy losses due to severe counterfeiting, product tampering, product thefts, parallel trading, diversions, and grey market activity. Since the last decade, brand owners have significantly upped the ante in their investments towards brand protection solutions. Manufacturers have begun to adopt and deploy new technologies and solutions to protect their brands.



"The competitive landscape in the Brand Protection Packaging space is substantial. The ecosystem might also evolve to accommodate new vendors with high tech and IT solutions in this space" said Arun Nirmal, Research Director at Arcluster. "Innovators could envision beyond offering anti-counterfeiting, security, and brand protection packaging and provide added consumer intelligence solutions and create user engagement driven opportunities for brand owners."



Arcluster's report on the Brand Protection Packaging market spans 125 pages and includes 79 market data tables, figures, and charts. Brand Protection Packaging market size and forecasts are provided by



- Solutions:



o Tamper Evidence (Pouches, Strips, Blisterpacks, Perforated Packs, Shrink Sleeves, Induction sleeves, Others)



o Track and Trace: RFID, Coding, Taggants



o Authentication: Holograms, Labels (Printed Labels, Tamper Evident Security Labels, Anti-counterfeit Labels, Bar-Code Labels, Scratch Labels, Thermal Transfer Labels, Serial Number Labels, Holographic Labels, Others); Threads; Inks (Coin Reactive inks, Color Shifting inks, Machine-readable inks, Thermochromic inks, Conductive inks, Intaglio inks, Others); Others



o Anti-Theft: EAS Tags, Forensic Marks, Others



- Industries: Food, Retail, Beverages, Medical Devices, Travel and Hospitality, Beauty and Cosmetics, Healthcare and Pharma, Electronics and Technology, Media and Entertainment, Textiles and Apparel, Wine and Spirits, Industrial Applications, Others



- Regions: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central America/ Latin America; Middle-East, and Africa.



