Brand Spirit Announces Launch of New Eco-Friendly, 100% Recycled Apparel

Los Gatos, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/03/2014 --Brand Spirit, Inc., an industry leader in branded products and apparel, is proud to announce a new, eco-friendly line of customizable apparel ideal for companies looking to support sustainable, green products.



“It’s not often that an innovative, new, T-shirt line comes along that we can offer to environmentally conscious companies that believe in corporate social responsibility.” Jenna Banks, Chief Branding Officer at Brand Spirit, Inc. said “It’s a ketchup bottle or a water bottle turned into a T-shirt…now that’s amazing!”



The custom-printed new line of t-shirts and hoodies is made from 100% recyclable material, without any dyes added to them. The super-soft ring-spun fabrics feature high-quality fashion-forward silhouettes with your company logo (or anything else that you might want to put on them) they’re easy on the environment and easy on the eyes.



“What’s really fascinating is how cozy, comfortable and soft these revolutionary garments are, despite the fact that each shirt contains around six plastic bottles,” said Banks.



There are six different lines of t-shirts offered as well as hoodies, all made from recycled cotton and different types of recycled material. Lines available now feature colors like “Soda Bottle” Green (made from green plastic bottles,), “Beer Bottle” Brown (made from brown plastic bottles), “X-Ray” Grey (made from x-rays), “Food Tray” Black (made from used food containers) and “Water Bottle” Blue (made from plastic water bottles). In June 2014, the newest color option “Ketchup Bottle” pink will be offered, with its color coming from reddish bottles. The t-shirts are available in men’s and women’s styles, both with short sleeve and long sleeve options. There are also hoodie sweatshirts available in both men’s, ladies and unisex styles. Ordering is available via web, email or telephone, and Brand Spirit offers a dedicated branding specialist to assist your order along with a 100% satisfaction guarantee and on-time deadline delivery.



The new apparel line is a great option for companies who are looking to reach sustainability initiatives. By selecting these super-comfortable, custom-branded and super-green shirts over other, non-recycled garments, businesses can help save an enormous amount of plastic bottles from landfills and conserve a significant amount of water.



“These recycled t-shirts and sweatshirts are just perfect for businesses who want to associate their brands with sustainable products and environmentally-friendly business practices,” Banks said.



To see more about the new line of recycled apparel and to customize the shirts with your company’s logo, click here.



For more information on Brand Spirit, Inc., visit us at gobrandspirit.com or call us at 1-877-804-7906. You can also email us at info at gobrandspirit dot com.