Brand Technologies in Colorado Manufactures Oil from Asphalt Shingles

Florence, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/19/2020 --Brand Technologies manufactures high-grade oil, clean fiberglass and valuable gravel. The waste-free, environmentally friendly process reuses formerly toxic asphalt shingles as feedstock.



Every year, nearly 11 million tons of asphalt shingles are deposited in landfills across the United States. Asphalt shingles in landfills may leach toxic substances into groundwater, causing health problems like cancer. There is no benefit in disposing of asphalt shingles in landfills.



Brand Technologies has developed a proprietary process that remanufactures asphalt shingles into their base substances: oil, fiberglass and aggregate. Each ton of asphalt shingles produces over 2 barrels of oil, nearly a yard of aggregate gravel, and 600+ fiberglass pieces. For the 11 million wasted tons of shingles produced each year, Brand Technologies estimates that 22 million barrels of oil, 8.25 million tons of aggregate, and 7.4 billion pieces of clean fiberglass can be manufactured.



The process to manufacture oil from shingles benefits the environment. Today, the vast majority of post-consumer shingles are placed in landfills. By remanufacturing these shingles into new products our environment and ground water are protected from the long-term impact of the shingle waste. Roofing contractors benefit by having an environmentally friendly and cost neutral option to eliminate used shingles. Finally, remanufacturing useful materials from would-be trash also produces jobs and economic growth in communities.



Howard Brand founder of Brand Technologies notes: "We are the first company to completely remanufacture asphalt shingles into highly valuable products. We have saved thousands of barrels of oil from seeping into the ground in landfills using our sustainable and proprietary processes. We are excited and humbled to improve our environment by remanufacturing post-consumer asphalt shingles."



About Brand Technologies

Brand Technologies in Colorado (BrandTECH) was formed in 2017 to benefit the lives of people, the economy, and the environment.

