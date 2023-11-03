Oradell, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/03/2023 --Packing tape is used thousands of times every day, but it is the plain kind that only does one thing: seal up a package. But when a business gets their own branded packing tape from Phoenix Tape & Supply, new opportunities open up. For many businesses, having branded packing tape is a helpful measure to get those impressions in front of people so that the brand is reinforced. Contact their team to learn more about how branded packing tape can help any business look more professional and grow.



When a person drives down the highway, they see a number of billboards, often for the same business. Branded packing tape is no different. Every time someone sees it, they think about the business, and it gets remembered. It is part of that exposure and repetition that is key to building a relationship and growing a business. And if they are going to be using packing tape in a business anyway, it only makes sense to take the opportunity to reinforce the brand by putting it in front of as many people as possible.



In other scenarios using branded packing tape can actually help speed up receiving and knowing what is in the package. If a business has a specific manufacturing number or code that identifies either the business or what is inside of the package, having that on a branded packing tape can really help the recipients who likely receive dozens or hundreds of packages a week from different sources.



In many cases a business has several different important partners that they work with. With their own branded packing tape, they have the opportunity to work with their partners to utilize this branded packing tape that benefits them as well as their partners. It might come down to a specific color for the branded packing tape, or a combination of both companies' logos that is easily conveyed with the branded packing tape.



As can be seen, branded packing tape can be used in a variety of ways to help promote a brand and reinforce it, make it easier for their partners to deal with shipments, and other creative options that will lend professionalism to all of the packages. Talk with the team at Phoenix Tape & Supply today to understand all options to get the best branded packing tape for any organization.



About Phoenix Tape & Supply

Phoenix Tape & Supply provides affordable custom-printed tape to all-sized companies throughout their vast service area. They serve customers in a diverse range of industries, including e-commerce, automotive, distribution, electronics, and manufacturing. This inclusive business model allows them to accommodate orders as small as one case for small businesses to larger skid quantities for large scale factories. Learn more at www.phoenix-tape.com.