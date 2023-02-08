Oradell, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/08/2023 --Phoenix Tape & Supply, with more than 35 years of experience in helping businesses reinforce their brands with high-quality materials, offers the perfect way to help businesses overcome obscurity with their target market by offering cost-effective branded packing tape. For organizations that use packing tape as part of their operations it makes a lot of sense to move to branded packing tape from Phoenix Tape & Supply.



Think about a box that is shipped and uses plain tape to seal the box. There could be items in the box that are worth a lot of money, and anyone that has the same plain tape could open the box, take out the contents, and then reseal the box with the same type of tape. The recipient wouldn't know anything had happened until they opened the box.



Now imagine that same box that is shipped with branded packing tape. When the would-be thief comes across the package, they have a decision to make. They only have plain tape, not the special branded packing tape. This branded packing tape could easily be responsible for ensuring that the box is not opened, and the contents taken. When customers know that packages should have this branded packing tape, they will let the business know when things don't arrive as they should.



Security of packages is just one reason why branded packing tape is so important to organizations. The cost of this additional security is minimal, and they were going to seal the package anyway. Not only that but having branded packing tape adds a level of professionalism in the eyes of not only the recipient but also of everyone else that sees the package in transit or in passing.



Whenever something does more than one thing, that's an effective product or service that is cost-effective. Branded packing tape is the same way as users get package sealing, brand awareness, as well as package security all in a single cost-effective product. At Phoenix Tape & Supply, they have more than 35 years of experience in helping organizations deliver their message with branded packing tape. All it takes is a call to their team today to make the same magic happen for any organization.



About Phoenix Tape & Supply



Phoenix Tape & Supply provides affordable branded packing tape to all-sized companies throughout their vast service area. They serve customers in a diverse range of industries, including e-commerce, automotive, distribution, electronics and manufacturing. This inclusive business model allows them to accommodate orders as small as one case for small businesses to larger skid quantities for large scale factories. Learn more at www.phoenix-tape.com.