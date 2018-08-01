Branding & Communication; Minds Metricks Adds Another Milestone to Its Journey of Becoming the Preferred Agency of the Region

Dubai, UAE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/01/2018 --Minds Metricks, initially established in 2015 as an SEO company in Dubai, had progressively announced its rebranding as a 360-degree digital marketing agency in January 2018. It has seen tremendous success helping clients from different industries set up their digital platform right from the design and development of the websites to setting up their promotional campaigns.



But over the short span of time, we also observed a certain lack of satisfaction from the clients, which upon thorough research and interviewing of clients was deduced to be discontentment regarding their branding and design needs. Abhimanyu further stated. We took up the challenge and attempted to help them restructure their design & identity, those projects turned out to be successful. This opened up new doors for us, gave us the confidence to help clients to a larger scale. We hence extended our expertise to revamping or restructuring the online platforms with the right branding, logo and design that reflected their identity and goals. Minds Metricks specializes in services like UI/UX design and consultation, Performance marketing areas such as Organic, PPC and Social Media Marketing as well.



In such a technically advanced country such as UAE where 8.5 million people are known to be active users of the internet, which accounts to 96% of the total population, the need for a significant online presence for businesses was utmost important. The managing partner, Abhimanyu Arora said. "We wanted to establish ourselves as a one stop shop for any and every service that comes under digital marketing, and have succeeded in satisfying hundreds of clients from a widely diverse sector including Travel, Hospitality, Interior designing, Automobiles, Real Estate and Education among several others within a very short span of time since our inception.



Dubai is a highly technologically advanced nation with about 106,000 companies, where the e-commerce industry is valued at $1bn. With the government active in encouraging businesses with helpful policies and UAE being the titleholder for highest internet penetration percentage and smartphone usage in the world, there continues to be a need for experts in the digital space.



Minds Metricks continues to be a 360-degree digital marketing agency in Dubai, efficiently meeting new challenges in the digital space, helping brands establish a strong identity in the digital world using both paid and organic medium. And today, in addition to this there is an efficient team dedicated to the area of branding and designing; helping with brand names, logo/identity design, branding strategy, architecture and marketing. Recognizing the prominence of a brand in being the face of a business as well as the symbol of its mission, values and goals, the team diligently works towards identifying the soul of a business and capturing it in its brand and design.



This has enabled us to cater to the needs of majority of businesses in Dubai and thus progress considerably in terms of team expansion and profitability. Abhimanyu further stated. Moving forward we continue to emerge as a trusted branding agency in Dubai for businesses all across the UAE, helping brands flourish in the marketing space in every way possible.



About Minds Metricks

Centrally located in Dubai, Minds Metricks operates from the Metropolis Tower, in Business Bay. It has established an efficient and trustworthy team to work on every aspect of web designing, branding and marketing with rigorous Q&A testing, keeping up with latest developments in the field to bring in novel ideas into each project, achieving the desired results within the given time frame. The team believes in creativity and innovative thinking along with thorough study of the client's present and past. 'Experience every story before writing it' is a slogan that is instilled in the hearts of every Minds Metricks employee that they believe, is the secret to their success.



PR and Media colleagues may reach out to them on support@mindsmetricks.com.