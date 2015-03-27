Bethesda, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/27/2015 --Brandon Bernstein, a divorce lawyer in Bethesda, Maryland, has been named to the 2015 Super Lawyers Rising Stars list in Maryland. It's the second consecutive year he has been awarded Rising Stars status by Super Lawyers in Maryland.



Super Lawyers determines its Rising Stars list based on a multi-phase selection process. This includes nominations and research, and peer evaluation across numerous criteria. No more than 2.5% of lawyers in a given state or region can be named to the list, and each candidate must be either 40 years old or younger, or in practice for 10 years or less, in order to be eligible.



With those strict standards, Mr. Bernstein is honored to be included for the second straight year, and vows to continue meeting those standards in the years ahead.



"It's an honor to be included in the 2015 Maryland Rising Stars list by Super Lawyers," Mr. Bernstein said. "It's taken a lot of hard work and dedication, but that's what I continue to emphasize at my practice -- full commitment to each and every client I work with."



Mr. Bernstein understands that there are many family law attorneys in Maryland. He offers each client personal attention, ongoing support, and compassion, as well as trustworthy and tireless assistance.



The Law Offices of Brandon Bernstein is primarily focused on family law. This includes divorce, alimony and child support, child custody, separation agreements, divorce mediation, and a variety of related issues. In addition, he continues to serve clients with financial issues such as bankruptcy, as business transactions, and general litigation.



Learn more about Mr. Bernstein and his practice by visiting BrandonBernsteinLaw.com Or visit Mr. Bernstein's public profile on Super Lawyers.



About the Law Offices of Brandon Bernstein, LLC

